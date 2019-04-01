A Vietnamese woman is now the only suspect remaining in detention in Malaysia for killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jon Un.

A lawyer for Doan Thi Huong said Monday that his client has instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Huong was charged with smearing the deadly nerve agent VX on the face of Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur's airport in February 2017.

Murder charges stemming from the same incident were dropped last month against an Indonesian woman, Siti Aisyah.

The two women had been the only suspects in custody after four North Korean suspects fled the country the same morning Kim was killed.

Lawyers for the two women have said they were pawns in a political assassination in which the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur was involved.

Kim Jon Nam was the eldest son of North Korea's ruling family. He had been living abroad for years but could have been considered a threat to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's rule.