Fake social media campaign promoting Benjamin Netanyahu uncovered

WEST JERUSALEM, Israel - A network of several hundred fake social media accounts promoting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ...

2 U.S. Marines killed in training mission near Yuma, Arizona

YUMA, Arizona - Two U.S. Marine pilots have been killed during a training mission on Saturday night. The two were ...

U.S. to no longer support Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration out of the blue has stopped foreign aid to three countries in Central America, because ...

Bolton condemns Maduro for using foreign military to remain in power

WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration has condemned Russian military assistance provided to the Maduro government in Venezuela, describing it ...

Two companies, 7 individuals conspired to defraud U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - Two South Korean companies on Friday pleaded guilty to rigging bids on contracts involving the U.S. military. ...

UK prepares for last throw of dice as exit from EU looms

LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...

Many casualties in bus blaze in Peru capital, Lima

LIMA, Peru - A tragic bus fire has taken the lives of at least twenty people, and left 7 others ...

Shanghai stock exchange in buying mood Monday

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in China stole the show on Monday, as buyers swarmed the market pushing indices sharply higher. ...

Varadkar to meet Macron and Merkel to discuss possible Brexit outcomes

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet with French and German leaders this week to discuss the ongoing Brexit ...

China's State Council delays introduction of tariffs on U.S. autos

BEIJING, China - China is to extend a deadline which would have seen new tariffs on U.S.-manufactured automobiles and auto ...

Chair and co-owner of Russia's S7 Airlines killed in small plane crash

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia - The head of the biggest domestic airline in Russia has died in a private plane crash. Natalia ...

Nixon helped Pepsi get the jump on Coca-Cola in Soviet Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - The Soviet Union was the only country in the world where Coca-Cola lost the market to its ...

