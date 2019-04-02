Pyongyang [North Korea], Apr 02 (ANI): A delegation of senior Russian officials arrived this week on an unannounced visit to North Korea, local media reported on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Kolokoltsev, minister of Interior of the Russian Federation, and his party arrived here on Monday," the Korean Central News Agency said in its reports.

The visit comes amid speculations that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might be preparing to visit Moscow for his first-ever summit with President Vladimir Putin anytime this month.

Earlier, Kim Chang-son, known as Kim Jong-un's de facto chief of staff, visited Moscow and Vladivostok, amid speculations that the leader's Russia trip might be imminent.

The North Korean leader had visited China four times since last year for summits with Chinese President Xi Jinping, including the latest one in January. He, however, has not travelled to Russia since taking office in late 2011.

At present, North Korea is seeking to intensify its diplomatic ties with Russia since it reached an impasse with the United States on denuclearisation following the Hanoi summit held in February between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. (ANI)