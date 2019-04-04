Tokyo [Japan], Apr 3 (ANI): Amidst stalled denuclearisation talks, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano outlined the need for steadfast inspections in North Korea to advance the denuclearisation process.

Speaking to NHK World, the chief said that while summits between USA and North Korea are necessary, "promises without steadfast inspections have no meaning".

He added that "steadfast inspections" ensure that agreements last for long while referring to the current situation in North Korea. Yukiya also said that while countries like the USA should carry out inspections, agencies like IAEA should also undertake probes.

Speaking further on North Korea, the IAEA chief said that it is an "indisputable fact" that North Korea has expanded its nuclear activities in the past decade.

He also added that the IAEA would be ready to send its inspectors to North Korea within weeks of a deal being worked out with the nation.

South Korea's spy agency, National Intelligence Service, recently said that North Korea has almost completed the restoration of a key long-range rocket launch site in Dongchang-ri, adding to speculations that a missile or a satellite may be launched by the reclusive state to express its frustration over the deadlock on denuclearisation talks.

The second US-North Korea summit ended abruptly in Hanoi in February as the two countries failed to resolve their differences over sanctions relief. US President Donald Trump, however, has maintained that relations with North Korea continue to be good, going as far as cancelling new sanctions against Pyongyang, deeming them as unnecessary. (ANI)