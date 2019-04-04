Thu, 04 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Lack of basic water facilities putting 2 billion people at risk

INTERNATIONAL DESK - More than two billion people face grave health risks because basic water facilities are not available in ...

U.S. president takes swing at Germany over its contributions to NATO

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday turned on Germany. The president took aim at Germany's contributions to ...

IAEA says Iran in compliance on nuclear, but North Korea a worry

In a world defined by "competition over cooperation, and the acquisition of arms, prioritized over the pursuit of diplomacy", the ...

Social media giant closes fake pages promoting Israeli PM

SAN JOSE, California - Twitter on Tuesday confirmed it had "taken action" after the release of a report by an ...

FBI and U.S. states zeroing in on historical sex offences

WASHINGTON DC - The effort to address a backlog of sexual assault kits nationwide has led to tens of thousands ...

Tensions reignited at disputed Kashmir border

KARACHI, Pakistan - Tensions have flared along the disputed Kashmir border again following the death of three soldiers from the ...

Business

Section
Tokyo and Shanghai stocks forge ahead, elsewhere lacklustre

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday. Optimism in China and Japan was equally matched by pessimism ...

Massachusetts based 3D printing company to expand to Ireland

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts - Markforged, which manufactures industrial 3D printers, has announced the opening of its first official European headquarters in ...

Slowing global demand and trade tensions to impact developing Asia

HONG KONG, China - Growth remains strong across most of developing Asia but is set to moderate this year and ...

U.S. stocks make modest gains, dollar largely unchanged

NEW YORK, New York - Weak economic data failed to suppress U.S. markets on Wednesday, as the rally of recent ...

Economic data out of China buoys Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares were stronger across the board in Asia as signs of a turnaround in the Chinese economy ...

Saudi oil producer far more profitable than Apple

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Aramco is almost trebling Apple's core earnings, it was revealed on Monday. The world’s biggest ...

Movie Review

Doctor Strange