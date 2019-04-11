Washington [US], Apr 11 (ANI): South Korean President Moon Jae-in reached the United States on Wednesday (local time) to hold talks with President Donald Trump to discuss Washington and Pyongyang stalled diplomatic talks.

"The upcoming (South Korea-U.S.) summit comes on a joint view that consultation between the two countries is important to quickly revive the momentum for dialogue following the Hanoi summit," Yonhap News agency quoted Kim Hyun-chong, a deputy director of South Korea's National Security Office (NSO) at Cheong Wa Dae, as saying.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since last month's summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi ended abruptly. The talks between the US and North Korea have been stalled ever since. Trump has also asked his South Korean counterpart to help facilitate future dialogues with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Notably, Moon has so far held three talks with secluded North Korea leader.

The South Korean President had an emergency telephonic conversation with Trump after the US-North Korea summit ended abruptly on February 28 without any joint agreement.

North Korea sought partial relief in sanctions at the summit in Vietnam, according to Pyongyang's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho. The US, however, has held on to its stand to ease sanctions only when complete denuclearisation is reached. (ANI)