Fri, 12 Apr 2019

Arrested Sudanese leader 'in secure place,' as military takes over

UN chief  António Guterres  said on Thursday that the "democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people" need to be realized through "an ...

Greek police continue to lock up unaccompanied migrant children

ATHENS, Greece - The European Court of Human Rights recently confirmed what many have long known: that Greece’s practice of ...

British police drag Whistleblower Assange out of embassy

LONDON, UK - British police who have been stalking WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for several years on Thursday forcibly arrested ...

Frustrations over Venezuelan crisis spill over at UN Security Council

CARACAS, Venezuela - The UN Security Security remains stalemated by veto-wielding members Russia and the United States. The council has ...

Turkey rescues 43 illegal immigrants adrift in the Aegean Sea

ANKARA, Turkey - The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued a large number of irregular migrants who were trying to illegally ...

UN survey shows 40% of women forced into sex with men

GENEVA, Switzerland - More than four in 10 women in 51 countries surveyed, feel they have no choice but to agree to ...

U.S. dollar advances, stocks sag

NEW YORK, New York - Buyers and sellers met their match on Wall Street Thursday with no major news driving ...

Debt-laden nations will struggle during next downturn

Economic growth is slowing and public debt remains high across the world. Meanwhile, demographic changes and technological advances are reshaping ...

Asian stock traders move to sidelines

SYDNEY, Australia - Tokyo was the only bright light in Asia on Thursday, and its light was flickering as traders ...

Nasdaq jumps, U.S. dollar slumps

NEW YORK, New York - The Nasdaq Composite made good gains on Wednesday, while the broader market held steady. The ...

New EU manufacturing headquarters to be developed in Portlaoise

CO LAOIS, Ireland - Canada’s largest producer of alcohol and fuel ethanol, and one of the largest alcohols and solvents ...

Asian stock markets have unremarkable day Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in the Asian region were little moved on Wednesday as the IMF sounded an alarm about ...

Movie Review

Germany Year Zero (Germania anno zero) [Blu-Ray]