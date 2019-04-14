Washington D.C. [USA], Apr 13 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he agreed with recent comments by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a possible third summit between the two.

"I agree with Kim Jong Un of North Korea that our personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate, and that a third Summit would be good in that we fully understand where we each stand," Trump tweeted.

"North Korea has tremendous potential for extraordinary growth, economic success, and riches under the leadership of Chairman Kim. I look forward to the day, which could be soon, when Nuclear Weapons and Sanctions can be removed, and then watching North Korea become one of the most successful nations of the World!," the President added.

The remarks by the President came after Kim expressed his willingness to hold a third summit with the United States, provided Washington offers a "fair" and "mutually acceptable" deal.

He said that the last failed summit in Hanoi created "strong doubt" over his decision to hold talks with the US President.

"The personal ties between me and him are not hostile like the relations between the two countries and we still maintain good relations," the state media quoted the DPRK leader as saying.

But Kim also stressed that the DPRK would not be interested in a repetition of February's summit between the two in Hanoi, which concluded without a deal amid disagreement over sanctions.

President Trump's comment also follows a closely-watched summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday in which, the US President asserted that he wanted to retain the sanctions imposed on North Korea while he worked towards getting the denuclearisation talks back on track with Kim.

It is widely speculated that Moon is expected to participate in the proposed third US-North Korea summit, along with Trump and Kim, in order to keep the denuclearisation talks on track and to chalk out a peace deal to end the over six-decades-long Korean War.

Technically, North and South Korea remain at war as no peace agreement has been signed between them. The two nations had signed an armistice pact which brought about a complete cessation of hostilities from the two sides. (ANI)