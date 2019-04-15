Mon, 15 Apr 2019

International

Miraculous moment as Tiger takes out Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - A ball rolled down a slope on the 16th green of Augusta National during the final round ...

Airstrikes and heavy shelling continue in Libyan capital

TRIPOLI, Libya - The fight for control of the Libyan capital Tripoli is continuing with clashes, airstrikes and heavy shelling ...

Palestinian youth shot to death at militant checkpoint in Gaza

RAFAH, Gaza Strip - On Saturday, a Palestinian youth was shot dead after his father says he inadvertently drove through ...

Exploding oil tanker kills ten people after colliding with truck

LAGOS, Nigeria - A spectacular collision on Saturday between an oil tanker and a water truck in the Nigerian state ...

Reports say Israel has attacked a Syrian military base, killing 2

TEL AVIV, Israel - The Israeli Air Force has attacked targets near the Syrian city of Hama, killing two Iranians, ...

Current outbreak of Ebola could spread from DRC to other countries

There is a risk the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) could spread to neighbouring ...

Business

Saudi government makes big commitment to Dubai's Expo 2020

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia has made a major commitment to the upcoming Expo 2020 which will be staged ...

Stratolaunch takes to air over Mojave Desert

MOJAVE, California -  Stratolaunch Systems Corporation, founded by Paul G. Allen, successfully completed the first flight of the world’s largest all-composite aircraft, the Stratolaunch on Saturday.  With a dual fuselage ...

Applications called for rural regeneration under Project Ireland 2040

CO. DONEGAL, Ireland -  The second call for proposals under the government’s €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund as part ...

Springfield, Illinois ranks as top U.S. city for accountants

As the business world becomes more complex, with greater regulation, more financial scrutiny, and calls for higher corporate transparency, the ...

Buyers take charge on Wall St, all indices close in black

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, while the dollar fell. The Dow Jones industrials ...

AFEX to expand its business in Ireland

 DUBLIN, Ireland - A 40-year old technology company which established a base in Ireland two years is to significantly expand ...

Movie Review

