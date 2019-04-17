Wed, 17 Apr 2019

International

Egyptians to get final say on changes to constitution

CAIRO, Egypt - The man who deposed Egypt's first elected president in decades, will now likely hold the office for ...

62000 people estimated to have fled Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua - More than 60,000 Nicaraguans have fled the Central American country in fear of their lives since anti-government ...

Yemenis starving as international support fails to materialise

SANA'A, Yemen - The humanitarian situation in Yemen is almost out of control as the UN battles to shore up much ...

Ceasefire agreed for Hudaydah, fighting continues unabated elsewhere

NEW YORK, New York - In Yemen, pro-government forces and al-Houthi rebels have agreed to withdraw forces from front lines ...

French President Emmanuel Macron visits stricken Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS, France - A major fire has broken out at the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris, causing massive ...

Measles spreading at alarming rate, say UN agency heads

Following a 300% surge in the number of measles cases during the first three months of this year, compared to ...

Business

Wall Street has good day helped by Qualcom settlement

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street joined a worldwide rally in stocks on Tuesday, with all the major indices ...

European and Asian markets jump led by demand in China

SYDNEY, Australia - The Shanghai Stock Exchange was the star of the Asian market on Tuesday with the benchmark Shanghai ...

Ireland to spend large sums on infection prevention in hospitals

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is to provide €7 million for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) measures in the health service, ...

Major U.S. stock indices dip, bank shares sold off

NEW YORK, New York - Financial stocks weighed on Wall Street on Monday, with the sector losing 0.06% on the ...

Irish, Nordic, Benelux and Baltic states meet on digitisation

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Irish Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen is ...

Damac Properties gets UK and Mideast finace for London project

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai property developer Damac Properties has secured a £175 million financing package for a residential development in ...

