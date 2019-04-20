Moscow [Russia], Apr 19 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will discuss bilateral relations, the Korean Peninsula's denuclearisation and regional cooperation during their impending meeting before April-end, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"The baggage for discussion is very extensive. Here we must still remember first of all that we are talking about negotiations of the heads of neighbouring states with an extensive joint border," Peskov told reporters on Friday, according to Xinhua.

"There is no doubt that Russia will be ready to do everything to promote the process of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula to the best of its abilities," he further said.

This comes after Moscow confirmed that the first official meeting between Kim and Putin will take place before the end of April this year in Russia.

However, citing security concerns, Peskov abstained from revealing the venue and the exact date of the meeting. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the two leaders could meet in Vladivostok, which is near Russia's border with North Korea and China.

The spokesman confirmed that a "certain exchange of views is underway" between Russia and the United States regarding the scheduled Putin-Kim meeting.

The United States and North Korea have held two summits until now, with the latest summit in Hanoi ending abruptly without a joint agreement which was supposed to chart out the future steps in the denuclearisation process. The two sides failed to resolve their differences over sanctions waivers, leading to the breakdown of talks.

Despite this, the United States has maintained that its relations with North Korea continue to be "good," with US President Donald Trump lauding Kim's willingness to hold a third summit between the two countries. (ANI)