Sat, 20 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Mueller report may not be the end of the matter, but rather the start

WASHINGTON DC - The  release on April 18 of a redacted version of the Mueller report  came after two years ...

South Africa mourns worshippers killed during church service

DURBAN, South Africa - A makeshift Pentecostal Church in the town of Dlangubo, just north of the eastern coastal city ...

Orchestrated violence in Londonderry, bombs hurled at police

CO. LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland - Police fear a violent Easter weekend in Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland, following a major riot in ...

U.S. sanctions failing to change Iran's behavior, CRS report says

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. sanctions on Iran are having little to no effect, according to a report to Congress by ...

Massive healthcare fraud schemes uncovered in United States

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Thirty one doctors, 7 pharmacists, eight nurse practitioners, and seven other licensed medical professionals, are among 60 ...

Report: Afghan detainees suffering electric-shocks and genitals-abuse

KABUL, Afghanistan - Abuse and torture of political prisoners in jails is still happening, despite government measures to stamp it ...

Business

Section
Hotel occupanies and room rates falling because of Airbnb

WASHINGTON DC - A recent study has found that the exponential growth of Airbnb is shaking up the hotel industry ...

Trump attempt to send Cuba back to stone age likely to backfire

The Trump administration has declared the most severe new sanctions against Cuba since President John F. Kennedy imposed an economic ...

Wall Street climbs ahead of Easter break

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. shares advanced on Thursday, the final trading day of the week, ahead of the ...

LogMeIn opens new international hub in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - A leading provider of cloud-based connectivity and recognized as one of the world’s 10 largest public Software-as-a-Service ...

Greenback shines as stocks diop acfross Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks finished in negatiove territory across the board on Thursday. The U.S. dollar however was in demand ...

NFL releases schedule for 256-game 2019 season

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The NFL announced its season schedule for 2019 on Wednesday night. The 17-week, 256-game ...

Movie Review

Greta