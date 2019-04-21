TEHRAN (Tasnim) An official with the Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea and Iran only need to sign an agreement to finalize their meeting. - Sports news - Based on FIFA's International Match Calendar, South Korea is going to face Iran and Australia. Two official matches can be scheduled between June 7 and 11.

It has not been determined on which of those dates Australia and Iran will take on the Taeguk Warriors.

Iran is the top Asian Football Confederation (AFC) team in the FIFA rankings at No. 21, 16 spots ahead of South Korea and 20 spots above Australia, Yonhap reported.

South Korea has faced Iran 30 times, with an all-time record of nine wins, eight draws and 13 losses. South Korea's last win over Iran came in January 2011 in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League. In ensuing meetings, Iran enjoyed four consecutive 1-0 victories over South Korea before they played to a scoreless draw during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August 2017.