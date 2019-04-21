Sun, 21 Apr 2019

13 dead in mass shooting at family party in Mexican state of Veracruz

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - Mexican police are leaving no stone unturned in the search for gunmen who mass murdered more ...

Doctor on frontline of Ebola crisis shot dead in Good Friday attack

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo - A doctor fighting the Ebola outbreak for WHO, the World Health Organization, was ...

Two teenage youths arrested over shooting death of Lyra McKee

LONDONDERRY/DERRY, Northern Ireland - Two teenage youths, one 18, and the other 19, have been arrested over the murder of ...

All 3 refugee detention centres resport suspected typhoid fever cases

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea - An outbreak of typhoid fever has struck refugees detained by Australia on Papua New ...

Mueller report may not be the end of the matter, but rather the start

WASHINGTON DC - The  release on April 18 of a redacted version of the Mueller report  came after two years ...

South Africa mourns worshippers killed during church service

DURBAN, South Africa - A makeshift Pentecostal Church in the town of Dlangubo, just north of the eastern coastal city ...

Uber woos Japanese and Saudi backers

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Japanese companies Toyota Motor Corp., and DENSO Corporation, together with the Saudi Arabian-backed SoftBank Vision Fund ...

Boeing's flight control system to be reviewed by international panel

WASHINGTON DC - A number of aviation regulators from around the world have agreed to take part in an international ...

Ghosn to be hit with new charges over money laundering in Middle East

TOKYO, Japan - New charges are expected to be filed against former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, as early as next ...

Hotel occupanies and room rates falling because of Airbnb

WASHINGTON DC - A recent study has found that the exponential growth of Airbnb is shaking up the hotel industry ...

Trump attempt to send Cuba back to stone age likely to backfire

The Trump administration has declared the most severe new sanctions against Cuba since President John F. Kennedy imposed an economic ...

Wall Street climbs ahead of Easter break

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. shares advanced on Thursday, the final trading day of the week, ahead of the ...

