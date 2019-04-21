Seoul [South Korea], Apr 21 (ANI): A grandson of late Hyundai Group founder, Chung Ju-Yung, was arrested on Sunday on the charges of using illegal drugs.

The 28-year-old, who is the eldest son of Chung Mong-il, CEO of Hyundai M Partners Co, was detained at around 9:30 am (local time) upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport, police said.

The Hyundai scion was suspected of illegally using a liquid variety of marijuana on several occasions at his house in Seoul last year. He also allegedly smoked marijuana with the arrested 31-year-old grandson of the late founder of SK Group. (ANI)