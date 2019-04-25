Thu, 25 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Palestinian boy who tried to flee Israeli captors is shot in both legs

WEST BANK, Palestinian territories - A bound and blindfolded 15-year old Palestinian schoolboy has been shot in both legs because, ...

140 people have contacted police over death of Lyra McKee

DERRY/LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland - Police investigating the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee have been overwhelmed with support so far ...

39-year old man appears in Sydney court charged with false bomb report

SYDNEY, Australia - A 39-year old man appeared before a Sydney court on Wednesday charged with a hoax bomb threat ...

Whistleblower Chelsea Manning to stay in jail indefinitely

RICHMOND, Virginia - Former U.S. Private Chelsea Manning who leaked classified U.S. military documents which exposed atrocities during the Iraq ...

Libyan clashes causing untold grief for civilians

TRIPOLI, Libya - Civlians are still being killed and injured since fighting began near the Libyan capital Tripoli nearly 3 ...

Internet crime in America almost doubled last year

Business

Section
Australian stock market climbs as Aussie dollar falls

SYDNEY, Australia - The Australian stock marked extended recent gains on Wednesday, despite a major fall in the Australian dollar ...

S&P 500 and Nasdaq close Tuesday at all-time highs

NEW YORK, New York - It was an extraordinary day on Tuesday for U.S. markets with the dollar creaming other ...

New York City company selects Galway as new international HQ

GALWAY, Ireland - A major technology company based in New York City is to establish its first international hub at ...

Australian All Ordinaries closes higher, rest of Asia flat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly flat on Tuesday, however the Australian marked surged in its first day ...

Asian Development Bank to support renewable power projects in Pacific

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an umbrella facility of up to $100 million which will ...

Little movement on U.S. markets as investors take extended break

NEW YORK, New York - A boost in the price of energy stocks failed to ignite a flat market on ...

Movie Review

Black Panther