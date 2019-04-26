TEHRAN (Tasnim) Tunisian media have reported that Eagles of Carthage will play a friendly match against Iran as part of preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. - Sports news - Tunisia has been drawn in Group E along with Mali, Mauritania and Angola.

The match has been scheduled for June 7 in Tunisia. Tunisia will also play world Cup runner-up Croatia ahead of the competition.

The South Korean media had already reported that Iran will travel to South Korea between June 7 to 11 to meet the Taeguk Warriors in a friendly match.

Iran is without a coach after parting company with Carlos Queiroz at the end of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.