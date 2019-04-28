TEHRAN (Tasnim) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he plans to pay a visit to North Korea in the near future in a bid to boost bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic and the East Asian country. - Politics news -

In remarks released on Saturday, Zarif replied to a question about President Hassan Rouhani's possible visit to North Korea, saying he is not informed of such a visit.

"But this trip is on my working agenda and we will determine its date soon," the Iranian top diplomat noted.

North Koreaan Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, whose country also faces US sanctions, visited Iran back in August 2018.

In a meeting with the North Korean top diplomat in Tehran in August, Rouhani reminded North Korea of the US untrustworthy nature, saying Washington does not honor any promise.

Back in June, leaders of the US and North Korea held the first-ever summit in Singapore.

Following the historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman denounced the US as an unreliable partner that must be dealt with vigilantly.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was achieved in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.