IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them.

Several papers today covered the visit of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of Irans Islamic Revolution, to Tehran International Book Fair, and his criticism of the ministries of culture and trade over the hiking price of paper.

Also a top story was the strong opposition of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani to the idea of holding bilateral talks with the US. Larijani called it a strategic mistake, and General Soleimani described it as an instance of submission under the current circumstances.

The upcoming visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to North Korea, and the visit of a Korean delegation to Iran also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Pompeo: We Hope Tehran Changes Its Behaviour

2- North Korean Delegation Visiting Tehran

3- Araqchi: We Won't Let Any Country Replace Iran in Oil Market

4- Iran Leader Calls for Decrease in Paper Prices

5- Kuwait Concerned about Closure of Strait of Hormuz

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran-North Korea Detente, a Message for White House

2- Gen. Soleimani: Negotiation with US Amounts to Submission

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran to Think of New Methods of Earning Income after Oil Bans: VP

Besharat-e Now:

1- Parliament Speaker: Iran Open to Negotiation with Saudi Arabia

2- Closing Strait of Hormuz Imminent? Tensions to Escalate between Iran, US

3- Iran's Oil Exports Not to Decrease to Less than 1m Barrels per Day

Ebtekar:

1- Iran First VP Outlines Solutions to Overcome Challenge of Oil Sale

2- Fragile Victory of Leftists in Spain Parliamentary Elections

Etemad:

1- Negotiation under Current Circumstances Strategic Mistake' or Total Submission'?

* Iran Parliament Speaker, IRGC Quds Force Commander Reject Talks with US

2- First VP: Iran Protects Persian Gulf Security, Stability

Ettela'at:

1- Iran, Turkey Agree to Increase Transit from South Asia to Europe

* Tehran-Ankara Train to Be Launched in 1.5 Months

2- Parliament Speaker: Negotiation with US Strategic Mistake

3- Iran Leader Pays 2.5-Hour Visit to Tehran Book Fair

Kayhan:

1- Economists to Trump: Iran Bans to Increase Oil Price to $100

2- Arab Media: Saudis Afraid of Street Protests after Mass Beheadings

3- Iran Leader Urges Culture, Industry Ministers to Decrease Paper Price

4- Araqchi: We'll Soon Give Appropriate Response to US' Unlawful Measures

Sazandegi:

1- Head of Team-B; Zarif Gives Ultimatum to Trump through Fox News

Shargh:

1- Talks with US Strategic Mistake

2- Humiliating a King: NY Times' Report on Trump's Recent Remarks

3- Iran First VP: Don't Remain Silent about US' Illegal Policy

4- How Are Iran-Russia Military Ties? Joint Naval Drill to Be Held in Southern Iran

Source: Iran Front Page