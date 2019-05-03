Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices witnessed a volatile session on Thursday but ended in the red zone, dragged down largely by auto stocks and slow inflow from foreign institutional investors.

The SP BSE Sensex closed 50 points lower at 39,981 while the Nifty 50 was down 23 points to 11,725.

At the closing bell, Jet Airways nosedived 12 per cent at Rs 134.85 per share after a report suggested that bidders of the debt-laden airline have failed to submit their expression of interest.

Tata Motors was down 2.1 per cent, Eicher Motors 1.8 per cent and Maruti 1.4 per cent. Hindalco and power utility major NTPC suffered over 1 per cent each.

However, Bharti Infratel gained 3.4 per cent while Yes Bank was up 2.7 per cent, Hero MotorCorp 1.4 per cent and Bharti Airtel 1.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed, with market sentiment depressed due to holidays in Japan and China.

Equities in South Korea and Hong Kong hit their highs after reports that the United States and China could announce a trade deal as soon as next Friday.

