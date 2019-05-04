Geneva [Switzerland], May 4 (ANI): The North Korean regime has cut official food rations down to 300 grams per person per day after the worst harvest in a decade in the country, the United Nations said on Friday.

More than ten million North Koreans are suffering "severe food shortages" due to a series of weather disasters, compounded by international sanctions on the country, particularly by the US.

According to a food security assessment carried out by the UN, the said factors have left the country with a food deficit of 1.36 million metric tons. The aggregate 2018-19 food crop production is estimated at 4.9 million metric tons, the lowest in 10 years.

The assessment was based on data gathered by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) from March 29 to April 12.

An earlier report issued by the UN had revealed that around 42 per cent of North Korea's population is "food insecure", with one out of five children facing "chronic malnutrition."Humanitarian assistance to the country is being hampered by sanctions against the nation. Pyongyang has repeatedly asked for relief in sanctions in exchange for the denuclearisation steps which have been taken by the nation.

However, the US has maintained that sanctions will be in place until complete denuclearisation is achieved - a stand which directly affects the food insecurity situation. (ANI)