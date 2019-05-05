Sun, 05 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Overseas kidnappings now an FBI specialty

WASHINGTON DC - Most Americans when they travel abroad keep in touch with families and friends they leave behind. It ...

Crop failures, heatwaves and flooding pressure North Korea

NEW YORK, New York - More than 10 million North Koreans are suffering "severe food shortages" after the worst harvest ...

Reporters persecuted during Syrian War, human rights group claims

LONDON, UK - Several hundred media professionals including journalists, photographers and tarnslators have been killed, many of them intentionally, during ...

Cyclone Fani bores down on northeastern India

PURI, India - The northeastern coast of India has been battered by one of the worst storms in decades, as ...

9/11 Victim Compensation Fund running low on funds

NEW YORK, New York - Nearly 18 years after the deadly 9/11 attacks in the United States, the death toll ...

Freedom of the press marked around the world

NEW YORK, New York - The world on Friday marks World Press Freedom Day. World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed ...

Business

Section
Leak leading to UK Defence Secretary downfall dismissed by police

LONDON, UK -  British police on Saturday declined to investigate the leak of details from a secret government discussion about Chinese ...

Asia and Pacific hosted 343 million international visitors last year

NADI, Fiji - Political figures from around the Asia Pacific region have recognised the key role of tourism in developing ...

Zero emission catamaran-style vessels to launch at Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, New York - The Maid of the Mist, which has been navigating the waters of the Lower Niagara ...

U.S. stocks jump sharply, Nasdaq takes lead

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was upbeat on Friday, buoyed by better-than-expected April employment levels. Technology stocks did ...

JRI America to double workforce in Tralee, Co. Kerry

TRALEE, Ireland - A division of the specialist IT subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, which has operated in Ireland ...

Uber drivers plan strikes in seven U.S. cities

SEATTE, Washington - Uber’s upcoming initial public offering  may be one of the biggest in history , with the  ride-hailing ...

Movie Review

Kameradschaft [Blu-Ray]