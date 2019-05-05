Pyongyang [North Korea], May 05 (ANI): North Korea on Sunday denounced South Korea and the United States joint military exercises, saying it "destroys peace and stability in the Korean peninsula".

Uriminzokkiri, state-owned propaganda website, in an article, said, "The US and South Korea's warmongers are continuing to carry out hostile military activities against us under all sorts of pretexts. It is an act of betrayal."US and South Korea had conducted week-long exercises last month involving Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery near Seoul. During the exercises, it had flown a spy plane over areas around Seoul, reported Yonhap News Agency.

North Korean condemnation has come a day after it fired an unidentified short-range missile from its east coast town of Wonsan, said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

However, United States President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his confidence in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying that "he won't break his promise". (ANI)