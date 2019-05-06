IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 5, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

1- Zarif to LobeLog: Europe Must Implement Its JCPOA Commitments, Or Else

2- Rouhani: We'll Sell Our Oil Despite US Sanctions

1- US' Message to Iranian Officials

* Source: Americans Admit They've Never Had Any Plan to Attack Iran

2- Kim's Missile Message to White House

3- US' Fake Account of Recent Sanctions [Editorial]

1- Rouhani: US' War Today Is "War on Hope"

2- 6,000 Single Mothers to Get Employed

* Labour Minister Unveils National Plan of Work-from-Home Jobs

1- Rouhani: US Seeks to Restrict Iran's Forex Resources

2- Democrats' Unsuccessful Gamble with Russiagate'

3- Repercussions of Trump's Exoneration on Collusion with Russia

1- Larijani: We'll Continue Enrichment of Uranium

2- Rouhani: US Wants to Break Out Hope; We Should Do the Same with Them

3- Kim's Missile Message

* North Korea Unhappy with Lack of Progress in Nuclear Talks

1- Zarif to LobeLog: No One Will Be Safe in Case of Conflict

2- Palestine Responds to Israel Attacks on Gaza with 100 Missiles

1- US Takes Europe Out of JCPOA; Iran Shouldn't Just Watch

1- Increased Disagreements in White House over Attack on Venezuela

2- Prosecutor General: Weak Control over Internet Has Led to Increased Cyber-Crime Cases

1- Zarif: Europe Has Not Even Implemented One Percent of Its JCPOA Commitments

2- Palestinian Rockets Wreak Havoc on Israel

3- US Backs Off after North Korea Fires Missiles

1- People Dealing with Price Hikes; Gov't Preoccupied with Dream of JCPOA Benefits!

2- North Korea Resumes Missile Tests

1- New Treaty between US, Russia

* Trump Holds Phone Talks with Putin

2- Motahari 2021: Will Vice-Speaker Run for President?

1- Ali Larijani: Iran to Continue Uranium Enrichment Based on JCPOA

2- US' Illegal Pressure on Iran's Nuclear Program

3- Will We See a War or Not? [Editorial]

1- US' Lose-Lose Game

* Zarif: If a Conflict Starts in Region, No One Will Remain Immune

2- Pyongyang Pulls the Trigger after US Fails to Implement Commitments

