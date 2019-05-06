Pyongyang [North Korea], May 06 (ANI): North Korea tested missiles and rocket launchers after its leader Kim Jong-un's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicated US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday.

"The toughest sanctions in the history of North Korea remain in place. That's probably what's putting some of the pressure on Chairman Kim today. You saw this happen too right after his visit to Russia. Right after he spoke with Vladimir Putin, he made the decision to take these actions," Sputnik quoted Pompeo as saying.

However, he did not elaborate on his comment.

Pompeo's comments appear to be in contrast with US President Donald Trump's reaction over North Korea's action. Trump has reaffirmed his confidence in Kim.

"Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, and will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him and does not want to break his promise to me. The deal will happen!" Trump took to Twitter as saying.

Pompeo is known for his tough stance against North Korea and the communist nation had asked Trump to drop Pompeo from the negotiating team and appoint a "sensible" person.

Saturday's weapon tests were the most serious by the North since the country launched its Hwasong-15 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile in November 2017, The New York Times reported.

The launch of the short-range missile comes at a time when denuclearisation talks between the US and North Korea are yet to see progress following the abrupt fallout of the Hanoi summit earlier this year. (ANI)