Seoul [South Korea], May 9 (ANI): Just a few days after testing multiple short-range projectiles, North Korea on Thursday fired fresh unidentified projectiles in the eastern direction from the Sino-ri area, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Quoting the military, Yonhap News Agency reported that the latest projectiles were fired at around 4:30 pm (local time) today.

This comes just five days after North Korea fired multiple short-range projectiles into the East Sea from Wonsan.

Sino-ri is where North Korea has a base of medium-range Nodong missiles, Yonhap also reported. The distance covered by the projectiles is not known.

The firing comes at a time when officials from US -- including Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun -- and Japan are in South Korea to discuss ways to resume stalled denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang. (ANI)