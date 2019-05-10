Seoul [South Korea], May 10 (ANI): The North Korean media on Friday lashed out at the United States Forces Korea (USFK), a sub-unified command of US Indo-Pacific Command, over its recent military training involving an advanced missile defence system.

The development came a day after the communist country fired long-range missiles into the East Sea.

Referring to last month's Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system training as a "military provocation," Korean Central Broadcasting Station, a state-controlled radio station for the North's domestic audience, urged the United States to stop all "hostile acts", Yonhap news agency reported.

The remarks were made a day after North Korea conducted long-range missile drills under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un. It was the country's second launch of projectiles since the firing of short-range projectiles off its east coast on Saturday, which Pyongyang had referred to as a "routine" and "self-defensive" drill.

"The US should clearly know that it can't earn anything with strength, let alone surprise us," North Korea's state media said.

North Korea has been criticising South Korea and the US over their joint military trainings, with the foreign ministry spokesperson saying that South Korean military has "no qualification to vilify" the North over its recent exercises.

The nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang hit an impasse after the Hanoi summit in February between US President Donald Trump and Kim collapsed without a deal. (ANI)