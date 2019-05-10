Fri, 10 May 2019

International

Health workers coming under attack in war-torn Libya

TRIPOLI, Libya - An attack on an ambulance in Tripoli on Wednesday that has critically injured the head of emergency ...

Irish government launches campaign to combat sexual harassment

DUBLIN, Ireland - An aggressive attempt to combat sexual harassment and sexual violence in Ireland has begun with a major ...

Australian customs intecept 14 kilos of heroin, 3 kilos of meth

BRISBANE, Australia - A man appeared in a Brisbane, Australia court on Friday after allegedly tryng to import over 17 ...

An America divided, a continuing failure to find common ground

The Mueller report  was supposed to settle, once and for all, the controversy over whether the Trump team colluded with ...

Man accused of murdering wife on wedding night being sought by FBI

CHICAGO, Illinois - Arnoldo Jimenez, wanted for allegedly murdering his new bride less than 24 hours after marrying her, has ...

DeepDotWeb founders indicted over extensive activities on Darknet

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - Two Israelis have been indicted by a federal grand jury for money laundering conspiracy, relating to millions ...

Business

Stocks in China in welcome relief rally

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China made appreciable gains on Friday, notwithstanding the Trump edict about hundreds of billions of ...

Readership of newspapers in Australia on the rise

MELBOURNE, Australia - In a surprising result, a national survey has revealed that more than three-quarters of Australians are reading ...

Trade talks continue to keep lid on U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Stock markets in the U.S. continued to cascade lower on Thursday, mirroring a gradual slide ...

Trump tantrum continues to weigh on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China continued their retreat on Thursday, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan also gave up ...

UK and Irish citizens to travel freely between both countries

DUBLIN, Ireland - The UK and Ireland have entered into an agreement to ensure British and Irish citizens will be ...

Wall Street takes back seat to Chinese-U.S. trade talks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hardly moved on Wednesday, caught in a grip of uncertainty over U.S. trade ...

Movie Review

The Asphalt Jungle [Blu-Ray]
Asphalt Jungle