Sun, 12 May 2019

News RELEASES

International

Land mine targets Afghan kids playing, many fatalities

GHAZNI, Afghanistan - Ten children were blown up by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Afghanistan, in the Ghazni province in ...

Trump bullying knows no bounds, no borders

LONDON, UK - Even before he was elected everyone knew Donald Trump was a bully, what they didn't know was ...

New York pays tribute to 1st African American FBI agent killed on duty

NEW YORK, New York - Fifty years after the death of the first African-American FBI special agent killed in the ...

Mass release of kids by armed group in Nigeria welcomed

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - The surprise release by a Nigerian militia of 894 children the group had 'recruited' as child soldiers ...

Tragedy hits refugees fleeing Libyan violence, boat sinks off Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia - Scores of people fleeing the violence in Libya are dead following a tragic incident in the Mediterranean ...

Health workers coming under attack in war-torn Libya

TRIPOLI, Libya - An attack on an ambulance in Tripoli on Wednesday that has critically injured the head of emergency ...

Business

Trump sabre-rattling drives markets lower

NEW YORK, New York - The breakdown in U.S.-China trade talks rattled financial markets this week, sending the commodity currencies ...

Minimum pay for Irish electrical and construction workers to rise 2.7%

DUBLIN, Ireland - Construction workers and electrical contractors in Ireland could be in for a pay rise as early as ...

Regulatory framework for security-based swaps in U.S. to be shaken up

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a raft of rule amendments and interpretive guidance, which ...

American stock markets have positive day Friday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed in positiv e territory on Friday, despite continuing anguish over U.S.-China trade ...

$3 billion dollar news aggregator to set up shop in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - The online news aggregator Reddit is spreading its wings internationally, with an announcement on its blog that ...

Stocks in China in welcome relief rally

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China made appreciable gains on Friday, notwithstanding the Trump edict about hundreds of billions of ...

Movie Review

Live by Night