Several papers in Iran continued to cover US President Donald Trumps call for bilateral talks with Tehran, and his move to give the Swiss embassy his phone number so that Iranians would be able to call him.

Also a top story was the controversy over Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchis remarks that Iran may ask Afghan refugees to leave the country in case the EU fails to help the Islamic Republic. The comments were widely condemned on the social media, but Araqchi later explained he was trying to threaten the EU, and that Iran will never expel Afghans.

1- Process of Purchasing S-400 from Russia Completed: Turkey

2- US Imposes Further Sanctions against Maduro

3- Iran on Agenda of Pompeo's Visit to Russia

4- US to Send Another Warship to Persian Gulf

5- Iran-US Tension among Topics of Iraqi PM's Talks in Turkey

1- Iran Must Set Conditions for Talks with US: Top Lawmaker

2- Don't Lift Pressure on Europe: Araqchi

1- Europe Must Know Issuing Statements Not Fulfilling Commitments; It'd Better Use 60-Day Deadline

2- Trump's Phone Diplomacy: US President Gives His Phone Number to Switzerland for Talks with Iran

3- US Senate Bans Trump Admin. from Waging War on Iran without Authorization

1- Araqchi: Trump's Phone Number Not to Solve

2- Trump Seeks to Revise JCPOA: Senior Lawmaker

1- Idlib Unsolvable Part of Syria Crisis

2- Iran Deputy FM Says His Remarks on Afghan Refugees Misinterpreted

1- Europeans Must Deliver on Their Promises Regarding Afghanistan

2- Lose-Lose Trade War of China and US

1- Trump's Phone in Bolton's Hands

* NBC Reports of White House Officials' Secret Talks in CIA

2- Trump Needs a Win

* From N Korea to Iran, from Mexico to Canada, from Venezuela to China, from Congress to Palestine

1- Europe Responds: Two-Month Deadline Meaningless

2- Trump Gives Phone Number to Swiss Embassy, Topic for Fun to Iranians

3- Ansarullah's Great Progress in South, North of Yemen Pits Aggressors against Each Other

* 15 Bases in Revolutionaries' Hands

1- Art against Trump: Iran Opens Pavilion in Venice Biennial

2- Trump Indirectly Gives Iran Number for Direct Phone Call

* Trump: Kerry Doesn't Let Iranians Call Me

3- Will Afghans Remain in Iran? Controversies over Araqchi Remarks

1- Oil Sale in Grey Market

2- Advantages, Disadvantages of US Threat against Iran []

1- Pompeo Declares US' Withdrawal in Visit to Baghdad

* What's US' Message for Iran?

2- Bitter Dream of Land of Freedom: Troubles ahead of EU against Migrant Crisis

