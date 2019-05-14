Seoul [South Korea], May 14 (ANI): South Korea will review its contribution towards the World Food Program (WFP) food aid projects for babies and pregnant women in North Korea, said South Korean Unification Minister on Monday.

The South Korean official, Kim Yeon-chul, made these comments during a meeting with the WFP Executive Director David Beasley here, according to Xinhua.

The developments come as Pyongyang recently undertook projectiles launches twice within a span of a week, in what is being perceived as a sign of frustration due to the reigning impasse in the denuclearisation process.

Diplomatic tensions have been high between the US and North Korea, especially following the breakdown of the second US-North Korea summit, held in Vietnam earlier this year.

The summit was expected to chart the way forward in North Korean denuclearisation, but talks ended abruptly as the two sides reportedly could not sort their differences on sanctions waivers.

During Monday's meeting, Beasley conveyed that humanitarian assistance to North Korea should be separated from the current political situation.

His views were supported by the South Korean official, who vowed to "actively review" his country's contribution to humanitarian assistance to North Korea.Before the projectiles launches, US President Donald Trump had also backed Seoul's food assistance to Pyongyang. (ANI)