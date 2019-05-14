Tue, 14 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Second Christian church attack in 2 week in Burkina Faso leaves 6 dead

BURKINA FASO - In the second major incident in two weeks in the West African country of Burkina Faso, six ...

Screen legend Doris Day passes away

LOS ANGELES, California - The movie business was in mourning on Monday following the passing of one of Hollywood's best known ...

Massive build-up of U.S. military assets in Gulf

WASHINGTON DC - An armed build-up of military assets in the Middle East gives every sign the United States is ...

Guterres praises New Zealand for response to Christchurch attacks

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - UN Secretary-General António Guterres is in New Zealand to pay tribute to the victims of the ...

States ask Congress to reject cuts to Environmental Protection Agency

NEW YORK, New York  - New York Attorney General Letitia James leading a coalition of 20 states, on Friday called ...

Colombia told to act on mounting death toll of rights defenders

BAGOTA, Columbia - Alarmed by the "strikingly high number" of human rights defenders being killed, harassed and threatened in Colombia, ...

Business

Section
Dow drops more than 600 points after China imposes new tariffs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday as the U.S. trade war with China hotted up. China ...

Price of oil catapults higher on news of sabotage of two Saudi tankers

FUJAIRAH, UAE - Oil prices rose sharply on Monday as news broke of the alleged sabotage of four vessels, including ...

Hang Seng gains in Asia, other markets slip

SYDNEY, Australia - The main stock exchange in China, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.21% on Monday amidst the breakdown in ...

U.S. president erroneously talks of tariffs on imports as revenue

WASHINGTON DC - U.S President Donald Trump has boasted he has China right where he wants them, in relation to ...

IMF to provide Pakistan $6 million funding for more than 3 years

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan  - The International Monetary Fund says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan for a $6 billion ...

Record receipts and expenses by U.S leaves $160b April surplus

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. federal government has posted a $160 billion budget surplus for April, according to data released ...

Movie Review

Blair Witch
Blair Witch