Washington [USA], May 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will visit South Korea in late June to discuss efforts regarding the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, according to an official White House press release.

"President Donald J. Trump will visit the Republic of Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in, in conjunction with his travel to the region to attend the G20 Summit in late June," the statement said.

Talks between North Korea and the US have been stalled since the Vietnam summit. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanctions waivers, leading to an impasse.

Pyongyang has since launched multiple projectiles on two occasions, in what is being perceived as the reclusive state's frustration over halted talks on the denuclearisation process.

During Trump's visit to South Korea, the two countries will also discuss ways to strengthen the US-South Korea relationship.

The US President's official visit comes shortly after his South Korean counterpart visited the USA last month, where the idea of holding an inter-Korean summit on denuclearisation was proposed. (ANI)