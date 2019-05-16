Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday but volatility was high in early trading hours.

At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up 42 points at 37,157 while the Nifty 50 gained 11 points to 11,167.

At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed with IT, media and realty showing positive signs.

Among the early gainers were Tata Motors which moved up 3 per cent, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid and Infosys.

Tata Chemicals gained nearly 6 per cent after the parent group Tata Sons announced consolidation of its consumer products business.

However, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Indian Oil Corporation were in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian equities swung between gains and losses as US-China tensions continued to flare.

Stocks fell in Tokyo and Seoul after US President Donald Trump moved to curb Huawei Technologies' access to the US market and American suppliers. (ANI)