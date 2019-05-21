Tue, 21 May 2019

Kentucky couple nearly escaped being charged for fraud

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - A Kentucky couple nearly escaped prosecution for setting a fire that burned their rented home to the ...

At least 11 dead in mass shooting in northern Brazilian city

BELEM, Brazil - At least eleven people have been killed in a mass shooting in Brazil. Gunmen opened fire on ...

U.S. Navy Seal pleads guilty to causing death of colleague

WASHINGTON DC - A U.S. Navy SEAL who killed a Green Beret in extraordinary circumstances in the West African nation ...

Attack on UN mission in Mali which left peacekeeper dead condemned

BAMAKO, Mali - A violent attack in the West African nation of Mali on Saturday has left at least one ...

Report: GCC countries to host U.S. troops to counter Iranian threat

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - A newspaper in Saudi Arabia in a report published on Saturday says the kingdom and other ...

Incumbent PM Scott Morrison snatches victory in Australian election

CANBERRA, Australia - In Australia, the Liberal-National Party Coalition has been re-elected in a shock result in which Labor lost ...

Business

Section
Greenback bought up in Asia, stocks steady

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar tanked on Tuesday in Asia due to what appears to be a looming trade ...

Thousands of jobs to go at Ford

DEARBORN, Michigan - Ford Motor Company is to slash its global workforce by about 10% over the next three months. ...

Sell-off in Nasdaq leads Wall Street lower

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks led Wall Street lower on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite fell sharply. One bright ...

Aussie stock market hits 11-year high

SYDNEY, Australia - Australian stocks soared on Monday, the first trading day since the sitting Liberal-National Party Coalition was re-elected ...

30 months age limit on beef exports in Ireland removed

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has changed the terms of the export health certificate for beef so that the previous age ...

Real estate woes impacting banks in Qatar, sasy Fitch

DOHA, Qatar - The oversupply of real estate in Gulf countries which has seen a collapse in property prices, commensutate ...

