Wed, 22 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Major casualties after Indonesian election protests turn violent

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Six people lost their lives while more than 200 suffered injuries after mobs clashed with security forces ...

Disabled Australians preyed on, defrauded of millions

SYDNEY, Australia - A massive fraud involving millions of dollars has been uncovered in Australia's largest city, resulting in the ...

No democracy in sight in Thailand, five years after coup

BANGKOK, THailand - Since Thailand's military seized power on May 22, 2014, the country has faced unending repression of fundamental ...

Libyan hostilities could see country become permanently divided

NEW YORK, New York - Libya is on the brink of a civil war which could result in the country ...

Kentucky couple nearly escaped being charged for fraud

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - A Kentucky couple nearly escaped prosecution for setting a fire that burned their rented home to the ...

At least 11 dead in mass shooting in northern Brazilian city

BELEM, Brazil - At least eleven people have been killed in a mass shooting in Brazil. Gunmen opened fire on ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia drift, British pound sinks further

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks traded in a tight-range on Wednesday in Asia, with no bourse showing any major variance.Japan's Nikkei ...

U.S. accused of reneging on agreements with China over trade

NEW YORK, New York - It was the United States that went back on previously reached trade agreements, and not ...

Wall Street closes higher on Tuesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday, particularly in the tech sector after the U.S. ...

Function at Cork County Hall inaugurates Cyber Ireland

CORK, Ireland - Monday marked the official launch of the Irish Cyber Security Cluster, Cyber Ireland.The launch took place at ...

Jamie Oliver's network of diners placed into administration

LONDON UK - The restaurant chain founded and operated in the UK by Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has filed for ...

Greenback bought up in Asia, stocks steady

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar tanked on Tuesday in Asia due to what appears to be a looming trade ...

Movie Review

La poison [Blu-Ray]
poison