Jincheon [Korea], May 22: Indian women's hockey team came from behind to overhaul the host South Korea 2-1 in their second match here on Wednesday.

With the win, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match bilateral series.

Both the teams traded penalty corners while the goalkeepers on both the ends were up to the task to make good saves in the first quarter. The host beat Indian defence to set up Lee Seungju to score a field goal in the second quarter.

The setback did not affect India's rhythm as they made a stronger comeback in the third quarter. Indian captain Rani scored a sensational goal in the 37th minute to equalise while Navjot Kaur scored the second goal in the 50th minute to take the team's score to 2-1.

Reflecting on the win, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "Our performance was much better than the first match. Our skill control in today's game was much better and the quality was good and consistent. I believe we could have scored more goals but the intensity and effort were good from the team."He further said that good results would boost their confidence for the important FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019.

"I am happy with the adjustments the team made. We played our first match just 24 hours after we arrived in Jincheon. It is nice we have won two matches in this three-match series. This will surely boost the team's spirit ahead of the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019," Marijne said. (ANI)