Sat, 25 May 2019

International

U.S. president storms out of meeting in a rage

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump totally lost it on Wednesday.In a lengthy statement he derided Democrats, kept repeating ...

Assange hit with new charges, could see him jailed for 175 years

WASHINGTON DC - A federal grand jury has returned an 18-count superseding indictment against Julian Assange,  the founder of WikiLeaks, ...

Fears Ebola epidemic could spread beyod DRC

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Central Africa) - With the Democratic Republic of the Congo's worst ever Ebola outbreak ...

India Poll - Modi wins a majority of seats

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA, India - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist party scored a historic victory in India's general election, his foreign ...

Pentagon wants reports on unidentified flying objects

U.S. Navy pilots and sailors won't be considered crazy for reporting unidentified flying objects, under new rules meant to encourage them ...

Hamas and UNRWA to blame for plight of Gazans, Greenblatt tells UNSC

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East and one of two Chief ...

Business

U.S. dollar slips in Asian markets, stocks steady

SYDNEY, Australia - Equity markets across Asia stood still on Friday. The main action was in the foreign exchange market ...

Wall Street joins world markets sell-off

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday, joining a global sell-off which saw equity markets around ...

Train under development in China will reach speeds of 600kph

QINGDAO, China - A high-speed train capable of reaching speeds of 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour) is ...

Asian stocks fall across the board

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were lower across the board in Asia on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar gained new ground.Japan's ...

India gets 3/4 billion dollar loan for railways track electrification

NEW DELHI, India - The Indian government is borrowing $750 million equivalent in Indian Rupees, in what will be the ...

Stalling of trade talks weighs on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. stock markets were largely unchanged on Wednesday, although all the major indices recorded ...

