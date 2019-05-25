Pyongyang [North Korea], May 24 (ANI): Blaming the United States for the collapse of the second US-North Korea summit, Pyongyang on Friday said that the dialogue between the two countries will not resume unless Washington comes up with a "new method of calculation.""Unless the United States puts aside the current method of calculation and comes forward with a new method of calculation, the North Korea-US dialogue will never be resumed and by extension, the prospect for resolving the nuclear issue will be much gloomy," North Korea's state news agency quoted the country's spokesperson as saying.

The North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson also said that the United States is attempting to shift the blame regarding the reigning impasse onto the reclusive state, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"We hereby make it clear once again that the United States would not be able to move us even an inch with the device it is now weighing in its mind, and the further its mistrust and hostile acts towards the DPRK grow, the fiercer our reaction will be," the official added.

The statement comes at a time when North Korea has upped its criticism towards the United States, especially after Washington seized one of its cargo ships on suspicions of violating sanctions.

Nuclear talks between the two countries hit a roadblock after the second summit in Vietnam ended abruptly with no joint statement earlier this year. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanctions waivers. North Korea has since launched multiple projectiles as a sign of their apparent frustration regarding the stalled talks and continuing sanctions. (ANI)