Tokyo [Japan], May 25 (ANI): The United States' National Security Advisor John Bolton on Saturday labelled the recent North Korean projectiles tests as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, emphasising that sanctions must be kept in place.

The US official made the comments while addressing reporters here on Saturday.

However, Bolton said that the US is willing to resume talks with North Korea at any time, according to Al Jazeera.

While South Korea has maintained that "projectiles" were tested, the US official said that Pyongyang had on May 4 and 9 tested short-range ballistic missiles.

Even though North Korea said that talks will not resume if Washington does not change its position, Bolton reinforced that the US remains consistent in its stance towards the reclusive state.

The last US-North Korea summit earlier this year broke down without a joint agreement, as the two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanctions relief.

Bolton acknowledged that the US has not been "hearing much from North Korea" since their last summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. (ANI)