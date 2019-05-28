New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by his North Korean counterpart Kim Jae-ryong on Monday on his electoral win at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Kim Jae-ryong, Premier of the Cabinet in DPRK, congratulated PM @narendramodi on being elected to office for the second term," Raveesh Kumar, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

Relations between India and DPR Korea have been generally characterised by friendship, cooperation and understanding, according to the MEA.

"As members of the Non-Aligned Movement, there is a commonality of views between the two on many international issues, like Disarmament, South-South Cooperation, etc," the ministry said.

India has voiced its support for the reduction of tensions in the Korean Peninsula, along with the reunification of the two Koreas through peaceful means and direct dialogue between them.

India and North Korea undertake "regular and meaningful" exchange of views on bilateral issues through the mechanism of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

Wishes have been pouring in for PM Modi ever since it became clear that his party along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the general elections.

Scores of world leaders, right from Japan in the East to the United States in the West, have wished the Prime Minister on being re-elected for a second term.

BJP secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections. Along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha. (ANI)