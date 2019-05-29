IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

1- Trump Welcomes Japan PM's Mediation between Iran, US

2- Araqchi Rejects Direct, Indirect Talks with US

3- Trump: Washington Not after Regime Change in Iran!

1- Ball in Court of Saudi Arabia, UAE

* Zarif Calls for Non-Aggression Treaty with PG States

1- After Oman, Iraq, Now Japan Looking for Mediation

2- Cleric Urges Easing Tensions with US; Rationality, Regional Orientation

* Saudi Arabia Wants to Provoke Trump against Iran Using Its Petrodollars

1- European Parliament Disintegrated

1- Iran's Major Step to Contain Fire of Tensions

1- Iran Proposes Package for Persian Gulf

* Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Sign Non-Aggression Pact with Neighbours

1- Iran's Offer to PG States for Non-Aggression Treaty

2- Ansarullah's Drone Attack Hangar of Saudi Jet Fighters in Jizan

1- Abe en Route to Tehran

2- Storm of Greens in Europe

* Unprecedented Victory of Green Parties, Liberals in EP Elections

1- Trump's "Frequent Negotiation"

* The One Who Left JCPOA Sends another Message of Talks to Rouhani

2- One-Third of European Parliament Controlled by Anti-EU MEPs

1- N Korea's Harsh Reaction to US: Bolton Suffering from Madness of War

2- Iraq Opposed to US Sanctions, Standing by Iran

1- Trump's Puppet Play Didn't Work; He's Now Resorting to Mediators

* Deadlock of US' Ransom Seeking

1- Mr Flip-Flop in Japan!

* 3 Days after Calling Iranians Terrorist, Trump Calls Them Great Nation

2- Anti-EU Politicians Elected to European Parliament

1- Europe in Alarming Situation

* Populists, Nationalists Take Helm of EU after 40 Years

1- Iran Vigilant about US-Russia Cooperation

2- Offer in Golf Course: Japan after Easing Iran-US Tension

1- Countdown for New Trade War

* US to Change Rules of Business

2- Larijani Re-Elected as Iran's Parliament Speaker

