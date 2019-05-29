Wed, 29 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Netanyahu running out of time to form a government

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's inability to form a new government has now put his fifth term of ...

Huge brawls break out among rival groups in Brazil prisons

AMAZONAS, Brazil - Scores of prisoners have been murdered in a series of gang fights in jails in the city ...

U.S. determined to hurt the Iranian people, says envoy

NEW YORK, New York - Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has defended his country in the wake of tightening ...

Dozen civilians dead after airstrikes in Yemeni city

SANA'A, Yemen - A dozen civilians were blown apart by airstrikes on a petrol station in southwest Yemen on Friday.Four ...

Prime Minister Abe could mediate between U.S. and Iran, says Trump

TOKYO, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump says he would be fine with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe serving as ...

Ill-treatment of Taliban detainees prompts UN rebuke

KABUL, Afghanistan - Reports of prisoners held by the Taliban in Afghanistan being tortured and killed surfaced on Sunday.The reports ...

Business

Section
New offices, jobs for QAD Inc. in Limerick and Dublin

LIMERICK, Ireland - The Nasdaq-listed QAD Inc. a provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing is ...

China notches up 6.4% economic growth in 1st quarter, ADB chief notes

BEIJING, China - While U.S. President Donald Trump has been grabbing all the headlines on his 4-day visit to Japan, ...

Stock markets in Asia move higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Equity markets in Asia were stronger across the board on Tuesday, following on from gains on Wall ...

North Koreans now have their own brand of whiskey

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Whiskey is now being locally-distilled in North Korea, and the first batch has gone on sale ...

Wall Street joins broad rally in global stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets made modest gains on Monday with positive news from Europe on likely election ...

Two global auto giants in merger talks

LONDON UK - Fiat Chrysler has put together a plan to combine with French automotive giant Renault, the Italian firm ...

Movie Review

My Man Godfrey [Blu-Ray]