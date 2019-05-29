Tokyo [Japan], May 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump hasn't yet stopped talking about his presidential contender Joe Biden. Even during his four-day state visit to Japan, the President told reporters that he agreed with a scathing article published by the North Korean state media that claimed Biden is a "low-IQ individual".

Last week, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published an article targeting top Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden. Among other insults, the commentary called the former vice president "a fool of low IQ" and listed off a series of embarrassing moments in his life, like the time Biden fell asleep during a 2011 speech by then-President Barack Obama, or how in 1987 he admitted to plagiarising in school, CNN reports.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted, "North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me.""I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me,also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual,worse. Perhaps that's sending me a signal?" the President added.

Since Biden formally entered the race in late April, Trump has sent at least a dozen tweets attacking the former vice president in some way, shape or form while retweeting dozens of critiques of the former vice president, and the decision of the International Association of Fire Fighters to endorse his candidacy.

"Looks like Bernie Sanders is history," Trump tweeted on May 20.

"Sleepy Joe Biden is pulling ahead and think about it, I'm only here because of Sleepy Joe and the man who took him off the 1% trash heap, President O! China wants Sleepy Joe BADLY!" he said.

In addition, The New York Times, earlier this month wrote a story that featured White House aides virtually begging Trump to stop talking about Biden.

"In the three weeks since Mr. Biden announced his candidacy, Mr. Trump has tried out two nicknames on him, accused his opponent and family members of corrupt dealings with Ukraine (prompting a coordinated Democratic response) and argued that he's naive about the threats America faces...

"...Mr. Trump's attacks on Mr. Biden have defied the pleadings of his own aides, who think almost any other candidate would be easier to defeat, and left Republicans puzzled while delighting Biden supporters," the article read.

Meanwhile, Trump's obsession with Biden has several effects on his 2020 race. The most obvious is that it makes Biden's case for him among Democrats seem to be a real threat to him and all of his tweets are simply a reflection of the President's nervousness.

Much of Biden's appeal to Democrats is based on the fact that he gives the party the best chance to beat Trump, particularly in the industrial Midwest, where Trump bested Hillary Clinton in 2016. The more Trump attacks Biden, and ignores all of the other candidates, the easier that case is to make. (ANI)