International

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

UN: Political will must be found to tackle climate change

Further inaction on climate change is "simply not an option", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in an opinion ...

Myanmar reporters who spent 511 days in jail honored

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the two Reuters journalists who were jailed in ...

NY man alleged to have murdered daughter-in-law added to Top 10

NEW YORK, New York - On Wednesday the FBI made an addition to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.Eugene Palmer, ...

UN Security Council scolded over inaction on Syria War

NEW YORK, New York - Just a week after the UN Security Council was pressured to take action on the ...

Iraq PM to visit Washington, Tehran in bid to defuse tensions

BAGHDAD, Iraq - The president of a country which itself has been the subject of a U.S. invasion which has ...

Business

Stilted trade talks fail to deter buyers on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were being bought up Thursday despite continuhing jitters over trade and the fuiture ...

Philippine and Australian educators join forces in Manila

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippines Department of Education this week adopted an initiative by the Australian government, through its Australian ...

Modest losses recorded on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks weakened across the board in Asia on Thursday, however the resultant losses on the major bourses ...

Asian Development Bank and MIGA sign cooperation agreement

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the political risk insurance arm ...

Euro approaching multi-year lows sending global stocks into tailspin

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Shares around the world were being sold off on Wednesday, after a run on ...

U.S. company to establish international hubs at Sligo and Waterford

WATERFORD/SLIGO, Ireland - A U.S. company involved in turnkey engineering and construction services to the telecommunications industry has announced it ...

