Tue, 04 Jun 2019

News RELEASES

International

Section
Every 5 seconds someone on earth stops breathing due to air pollution

An independent UN expert said on Monday that the failure of governments across the world to ensure clear air, constitutes a "violation of the rights to ...

U.S. wants Asia Pacific countries to increase role in regional defense

SINGAPORE, Singapore - The U.S. military is heavily invested in the Asia Pacific region and wants other countries to invest ...

Trump gets stuck into Mexico, says America has had enough

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that 'America has had enough with Mexico,' contending that it is an 'abuser' ...

Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Australia sold off, Asian region generally weaker

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets got off to a slow start on Monday. All the major indices finished in ...

Chairman of U.S. Council of Economic Advisers to step down

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser is to leave the White House, the president said Sunday.While ...

Trump gives India 5 days notice of new trade tariffs on exports

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump who has landed the U.S. in a trade with with China, and on ...

GoAir flight to Mumbai lands safely after emergency

MUMBAI, India - A GoAir flight enroute to Mumbai has made an emergency landing at Aurangabad Airport, in Aurangabad, Maharashtra ...

TripAdvisor supports probe into 'anticompetitive behavior by Google'

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts - Hospitality reviewing and booking behometh TripAdvisor has publicly backed a potential antitrust investigation into Google, the search ...

Dublin-based pharmaceutical company in tie-up with UCLA researchers

LOS ANGELES, California - UCLA researchers have discovered a new way to activate the stem cells in hair follicles that ...

Movie Review

