Seoul [South Korea] June 3 (ANI): LG largest OLED TV and also the world's first 8K OLED TV is now up for sale in select markets, the company announced.

Pre-orders for the 8K OLED TV (model 88Z9) 88-inch is available starting this week in South Korea. The model will be available in key markets of North America and Europe in the Q3, 2019.

LG told The Verge that the 8K OLED TV's retail price is 50 million won, approximately USD 42,000. Customers who pre-order will be able to purchase it at a reduced price of 40 million won, approximately USD 34,000.

The 8K OLED TV promises 8K Ultra HD resolution, over 33 million self-emitting pixels for life-like colours, and support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in select markets. It is powered by LG's second-gen Alpha 9 Gen 2 8K intelligent processor that uses deep learning technology to enhance the picture and sound quality. (ANI)