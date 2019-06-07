Fri, 07 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Ice cream vendors in New York have trucks seized

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The administration of of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has seized 46 ...

Trump and Macron join other leaders on beaches of Normandy

NORMANY, France - World leaders gathered Thursday on the beaches of Normandy, France, to mark the 75th anniversary of the ...

Soldiers target Sudanese protest sites, scores killed

KHARTOUM, Sudan - Sudanese opposition activists report that dozens of bodies have been recovered from the river Nile in the capitasl of ...

Over quarter-of-a-billion-dollars seized from late Nigerian dictator

JERSEY, Channel Islands - Authorities in the island of Jersey, a self-governing entity under the patronage of the UK, have ...

Trump says talk of demonstrations against him in London is fake news

LONDON, UK - U.S. President Donald Trump deployed a mix of diplomacy and barbs in his joint news conference with ...

Northern Ireland police say 18-year old boy intentionally burnt alive

LONDIONDERRY, Northern Ireland - Police believe a youth was likely burnt to death after an apparent road crash on a ...

Business

Section
Wall Street rallies again, greenback loses ground to euro

NEW YORK, New York - A report from Bloomberg on Thursday gave some oxygen to Wall Street to keep the ...

Trump talks Ireland in packed press conference at Shannon Airport

CO. CLARE, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump to Ireland at Shannon Airport on Wednesday night. ...

ASX and Hang Seng on the move, U.S. dollar bounces higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Australia and Hong Kong zoomed higher on Friday, but the mood elsewhere in Asia was ...

Construction around the globe prompts surge in elevator sales

According to a new study by Fact.MR, the global sales of elevators are estimated to surpass 900 thousand units in ...

U.S. to impose restrictions on travel to Cuba, one day's notice given

WASHINGTON DC - In a bid to pressurise Cuba over its support to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the United States ...

Japanese stock markets in demand, key index rises 1.80%

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Japan were the star of Asian stock trading on Wednesday.The key Nikkei 225 index jumped ...

Movie Review

The Light Between Oceans [Blu-Ray]