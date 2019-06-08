Sat, 08 Jun 2019

International

Dozen Indian nationals among 17 killed in Dubai bus crash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Seventeen people have been killed and another 9 seriously injured in a horrific bus crash ...

Ireland takes over ICRC Donor Support Group chair from EU

DUBLIN, Ireland - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Donor Support Group has a new co-chair as of ...

Marian Zacharski and William Holden Bell were neighbors, and spies

LOS ANGELES, California - Marian Zacharski was young, charming, and handsome. In his mid-20s, he was a sales rep and ...

Northern Ireland to review hate crime legislation

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - The Department of Justice in Northern Ireland has commissioned an independent review of hate crime legislation.The ...

Ice cream vendors in New York have trucks seized

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The administration of of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has seized 46 ...

Trump and Macron join other leaders on beaches of Normandy

NORMANY, France - World leaders gathered Thursday on the beaches of Normandy, France, to mark the 75th anniversary of the ...

Business

Chinese equities weaken despite gains in region

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks across Asia were broadly stronger on Friday although the biggest movement was in China, and the ...

Escalation of trade disputes a major threat to world economy

The global economy has slowed to its lowest pace in three years, according to the World Bank.It is on track ...

Wall Street rallies again, greenback loses ground to euro

NEW YORK, New York - A report from Bloomberg on Thursday gave some oxygen to Wall Street to keep the ...

Trump talks Ireland in packed press conference at Shannon Airport

CO. CLARE, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump to Ireland at Shannon Airport on Wednesday night. ...

ASX and Hang Seng on the move, U.S. dollar bounces higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Australia and Hong Kong zoomed higher on Friday, but the mood elsewhere in Asia was ...

Construction around the globe prompts surge in elevator sales

According to a new study by Fact.MR, the global sales of elevators are estimated to surpass 900 thousand units in ...

Movie Review

The Light Between Oceans [Blu-Ray]