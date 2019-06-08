Sat, 08 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Exodus from Venezuela "staggering" say UN agencies

NEW YORK, New York - The number of people who have left Venezuela to escape the country's ongoing political and ...

Dozen Indian nationals among 17 killed in Dubai bus crash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Seventeen people have been killed and another 9 seriously injured in a horrific bus crash ...

Ireland takes over ICRC Donor Support Group chair from EU

DUBLIN, Ireland - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Donor Support Group has a new co-chair as of ...

Marian Zacharski and William Holden Bell were neighbors, and spies

LOS ANGELES, California - Marian Zacharski was young, charming, and handsome. In his mid-20s, he was a sales rep and ...

Northern Ireland to review hate crime legislation

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - The Department of Justice in Northern Ireland has commissioned an independent review of hate crime legislation.The ...

Ice cream vendors in New York have trucks seized

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The administration of of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has seized 46 ...

Business

Section
Concern about continued robustness of U.S. economy hits dollar

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar fell sharply in New York trading on Friday as speculation intensified that ...

U.S. stocks continue rally, Dow Jones jumps 263 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made solid gains again on Friday, adding to the gains this week's rally ...

G20 finance ministers meeting in Fukuoka could learn from Canada

FUKUOKA, Japan - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in Fukuoka, Japan, this weekend to meet with his fellow G20 ...

Chinese equities weaken despite gains in region

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks across Asia were broadly stronger on Friday although the biggest movement was in China, and the ...

Escalation of trade disputes a major threat to world economy

The global economy has slowed to its lowest pace in three years, according to the World Bank.It is on track ...

Wall Street rallies again, greenback loses ground to euro

NEW YORK, New York - A report from Bloomberg on Thursday gave some oxygen to Wall Street to keep the ...

Movie Review

The Light Between Oceans [Blu-Ray]