ABUJA, Nigeria - The Nigeria elections in 2019 that brought President Muhammadu Buhari back into office for a second term were marred ...
EAST JERUSALEM - Hundreds of Jewish settlers on Sunday forced their way into East Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, according ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan - A Russian destroyer came within 100 feet of a U.S. cruiser operating in the Western Pacific in ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York - A secret ballot was held by the United Nations General Assembly on Friday to ...
WASHINGTON DC - A trade war between the U.S. and Mexico has been averted with a last minute deal.U.S. President ...
Wenfeng Lu was seemingly living the American dream, a comfortable life in Irvine, California, with his family and a career ...
HONG KONG, China - Shares in Hogn Kong jumped more than 500 points on Monday, pushing the Hang Seng index ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Opus Fund Services on Monday officially launched its European fund administration business.The launch follows a comprehensive application ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is working overtime to resolve a dispute with Scotland over Irish fishing vessels operating ...
FUKUOKA, Japan - The United States has called on China to resume the stalled trade talks and return to the ...
TEHRAN, Iran - There is no prospect of Iran leaving the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), according to the ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York - Global billionaire wealth declined by 7% last year, after reaching record levels the previous ...