TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran national football team was held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea in a friendly match on Tuesday.

- Sports news -

Team Melli was under pressure at the early minutes of the match at the Seoul World Cup Stadium but controlled the speed of play for the majority of the game.

Hwang Ui-jo found the back of Alireza Beiranvand's net in the 57th minute after the Iranian defenders made a big mistake behind the penalty area.

Soon after, Iran put its opponent under pressure and Kim Young-gwon scored an own goal in the 62nd minute.

Tottenham star Son Heung-min represented the Korean team in the match but failed to score.

Iran, ranked 21st in the latest FIFA rankings, has been one of the top nemeses to South Korea, currently No. 37 in the world.

Iran has not suffered a defeat against South Korea since 2011. Team Melli collected four consecutive 1-0 wins before taking a scoreless draw in a World Cup qualifying match in August 2017.