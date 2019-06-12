Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Wednesday tracking muted global cues ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data on industrial growth and inflation.

At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down 205 points at 39,746 while the Nifty 50 slipped 63 points to 11,903. Except for metal and media, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red.

Among stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance dropped 5.9 per cent while Yes Bank was down 2.8 per cent. The other prominent losers were Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel and Tata Consultancy Services.

However, mining major Vedanta, GAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Sun Pharma showed marginal gains.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed. Stocks declined in Hong Kong and were flat in South Korea and Japan as investors remained in a wary mood.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said he will personally hold up a trade deal with China and will not complete the agreement unless Beijing returns to terms negotiated earlier in the year.

