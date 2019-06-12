TEHRAN (Tasnim) - South Korea coach Paulo Bento said the 1-1 draw with Iran national football team was a fair result.

- Sports news -

Most of the 60,000-plus fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium watching South Korea play Iran to a 1-1 draw in a friendly on Tuesday would have felt slightly disappointed.

'This was a competitive, evenly played match, and both sides had their share of chances,' Bento said. 'As the match progressed, both teams tightened things up on defense, and there were fewer scoring chances. We dominated the match for a stretch, but Iran also controlled the pace for a few minutes. I think the result was fair.'

Asked what it would take for South Korea to beat Iran, Bento said he';ll continue to look forward and not dwell on the past.

'It';s not appropriate for me to talk about past matches against Iran,' Bento said. 'We just have to keep focusing on our strengths.'