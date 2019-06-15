TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran national football team moved up one spot to 20th in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Friday.

Iran defeated Syria 5-0 last week and was held to a 1-1 draw against South Korea five days later in Seoul in two friendly matches under coaching of newly-appointed trainer Marc Wilmots.

Except for Uzbekistan replacing Syria as Asia';s 10th highest ranked team, Asia';s other top 10 from the April rankings remained unchanged, with Japan, Korea Republic and Australia and Qatar completing the top five.

Japan moved down two spots to 28th and South Korea remained unchanged at 37th.

Australia moved down two places to 43rd and AFC Asian Cup 2019 champion Qatar was unchanged at 55th.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 25 July 2019.