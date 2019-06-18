Tue, 18 Jun 2019

American and Saudi Arabian militaries conduct exercises in Gulf

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - The U.S. and Saudi Arabia militaries conducted joint drills in the Arabian Gulf on Sunday.The exercises ...

Bombings in Kenya, Somalia and Cameroon leave 20 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya - In a shocking weekend in East and Central Africa three separate attacks have claimed the lives of ...

Yemeni citizen who lived in NYC sentenced after trying to join ISIS

NEW YORK, New York - In federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, Mohamed Rafik Naji was sentenced to ...

Emotional funerals for casualties of First World War

PAS DE CALAIS, France - Relatives of two British soldiers killed during World War I have attended a moving service ...

Libyan National Army attacks military store in Tripoli, 9 dead

TRIPOLI, Libya - At least 9 civilians have died in an airstrike on a military storeroom in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.A ...

Sexual abuse and rape of older persons becoming more prevalent

As the world was marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Saturday, the UN independent human rights expert mandated with ...

Ireland now manages around 90% of transatlantic air traffic

DUBLIN, Ireland - Last week, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) celebrated the centenary of transatlantic flight; the remarkable achievement of ...

Shares in Japan and Hong make gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday with gains being recorded in Japan and Hong Kong, while ...

Abu Dhabi and UAE wealth funds reshuffle du holdings

DUBAI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates government's sovereign wealth fund has taken a controlling interest in Dubai telco, du.The ...

China's most profitable bank settles charges with SEC for $42 million

WASHINGTON DC - The World's largest bank by assets, ICBC, which is also China's most profitable bank, has been hit ...

Ireland bolstering trade opportunities with Tokyo, Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea - An Irish delegation wrapped up a trade mission to Japan and South Korea, in Seoul on ...

U.S. president in bid to save Pennsylvania jobs

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday was lobbying Lockheed Martin to keep its Sikorsky helicopter plant in ...

